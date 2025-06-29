Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Bridgestone Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.34, but opened at $19.59. Bridgestone shares last traded at $20.71, with a volume of 1,091 shares changing hands.

Bridgestone Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Bridgestone alerts:

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bridgestone Corp. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.