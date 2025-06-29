Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) CFO Sells $9,497,164.50 in Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total value of $9,497,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 325,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,066,115.49. The trade was a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $269.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.50 and a 1-year high of $271.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.43 and a 200 day moving average of $215.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Broadcom by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 515,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,070,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1,100.8% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 34,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1,512.3% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 92,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after purchasing an additional 86,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.25.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

