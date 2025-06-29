Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.56 Million Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,262 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 339.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 21,394 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 179,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,865,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

ILCB opened at $85.30 on Friday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.68 and a fifty-two week high of $85.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

