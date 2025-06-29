Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.99 Million Position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 264,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 101.1% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 14,851 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,756,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 166,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 24,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYLD opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average is $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.77. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $16.87.

