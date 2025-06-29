Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUSC. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after buying an additional 46,659 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 56,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 12,310 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUSC stock opened at $40.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.28. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $46.61.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

