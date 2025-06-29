Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 43,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 27,345 shares.The stock last traded at $16.83 and had previously closed at $16.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Capcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Capcom Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.88.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Capcom had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $546.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capcom Co., Ltd. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capcom Company Profile

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

