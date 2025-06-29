CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.10.

KMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CarMax from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded CarMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

In other CarMax news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.49 per share, for a total transaction of $85,137.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,957.73. The trade was a 4.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $423,187,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 348.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,595,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,213,000 after buying an additional 5,122,850 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 626.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,364,000 after buying an additional 778,652 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,465,000 after buying an additional 634,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in CarMax by 8,675.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 515,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,193,000 after purchasing an additional 509,952 shares during the period.

CarMax stock opened at $66.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.76. CarMax has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $91.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CarMax will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

