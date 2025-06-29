Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Champion Homes were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Champion Homes by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,928,000 after buying an additional 156,757 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Champion Homes by 746.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 13,661 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Champion Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Champion Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $1,692,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Champion Homes by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKY. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Champion Homes from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Zelman & Associates raised Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Champion Homes from $97.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $62.68 on Friday. Champion Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $116.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Champion Homes had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $593.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champion Homes announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 30th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

