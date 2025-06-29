Chinese Stocks To Follow Now – June 26th

Duolingo, UP Fintech, Mettler-Toledo International, Wynn Resorts, and Diageo are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity securities issued by companies headquartered in mainland China. They trade on domestic markets—most commonly as A-shares or B-shares on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges—or abroad as H-shares, red chips in Hong Kong and ADRs in the U.S. Investors use them to gain direct exposure to China’s economic growth and key industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

DUOL traded up $7.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $404.81. 777,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,633. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $469.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.08. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $145.05 and a 1-year high of $544.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.17, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGR traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.20. 9,757,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,422,299. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. UP Fintech has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Shares of MTD traded up $5.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,198.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,043. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $946.69 and a 1-year high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,126.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,199.44.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

NASDAQ WYNN traded up $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $93.08. The stock had a trading volume of 506,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,007. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $107.81. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.30.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

NYSE:DEO traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.77. 347,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,959. Diageo has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $142.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.58.

