Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 46.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,805.50. This trade represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.4%

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $55.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average of $53.58. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

