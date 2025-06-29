CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

CLP Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.46, but opened at $8.12. CLP shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 3,006 shares changing hands.

CLP Stock Down 0.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29.

Get CLP alerts:

CLP Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.0726 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.