CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Raised by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3,662.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 86,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 19,533 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in CME Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME stock opened at $274.76 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.17 and a 12 month high of $290.79. The firm has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.21 and a 200-day moving average of $256.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 57.71%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $287.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $269.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.20.

In other CME Group news, Director Larry G. Gerdes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $528,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,651 shares in the company, valued at $10,207,729.10. This represents a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $270.53 per share, with a total value of $69,255.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 258,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,849,763.88. This represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,400 shares of company stock worth $3,680,610. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

