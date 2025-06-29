Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.05, but opened at $8.68. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 2,351,206 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDE shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. National Bankshares set a $12.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, June 13th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 60,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $442,022.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,042.60. This trade represents a 24.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 12,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,569.60. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,061 shares of company stock worth $667,775. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Summer Road LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 853.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Further Reading

