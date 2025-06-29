Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.1% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.5% in the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $7,906,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 266.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 49.7% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $88.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.38. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

