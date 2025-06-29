Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,014.99. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $5,153,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,917,877.76. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,195 shares of company stock worth $35,764,898. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $178.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.95.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

