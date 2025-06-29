Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO) Director Sells $7,261,600.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) Director Lip Bu Tan sold 80,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $7,261,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,517,679.56. The trade was a 14.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 25th, Lip Bu Tan sold 12,248 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $1,141,758.56.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Lip Bu Tan sold 54,297 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total transaction of $4,690,174.86.

On Monday, June 16th, Lip Bu Tan sold 171,473 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $13,357,746.70.

On Friday, June 13th, Lip Bu Tan sold 3,527 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $268,228.35.

On Thursday, June 12th, Lip Bu Tan sold 100,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $7,533,000.00.

On Thursday, June 5th, Lip Bu Tan sold 75,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $93.49 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $95.71. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 346.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $700,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,179,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,289,000 after acquiring an additional 43,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,798,000 after acquiring an additional 36,949 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 18,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

