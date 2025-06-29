Cryptocurrency Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 26th

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Galaxy Digital, HIVE Digital Technologies, Cellebrite DI, Bitcoin Depot, and Digi Power X are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are publicly traded shares of companies whose core business revolves around digital currencies and blockchain technology—examples include crypto mining firms, digital‐asset exchanges and blockchain developers. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the growth and volatility of the crypto sector without directly owning cryptocurrencies themselves. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.73. The stock had a trading volume of 13,027,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,840,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.25. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $85.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.85.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,538,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,124. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.32. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.28.

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

GLXY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,136. Galaxy Digital has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $26.60.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

NASDAQ HIVE traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,194,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,103,032. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $341.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 3.45. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

CLBT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.27. 435,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,739. Cellebrite DI has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Bitcoin Depot (BTM)

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

Shares of BTM stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.62. 679,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,710. Bitcoin Depot has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $361.42 million, a PE ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Digi Power X (DGXX)

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

NASDAQ DGXX traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 875,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,917. The firm has a market cap of $90.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 5.33. Digi Power X has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64.

