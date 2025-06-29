Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 37.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $201,856,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $132,626,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 44,878.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,340,000 after acquiring an additional 258,950 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at $55,639,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $271,977,000 after acquiring an additional 107,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW stock opened at $487.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $416.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.57. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a twelve month low of $258.85 and a twelve month high of $487.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $805.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 8.54%.

CW has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $444.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.00.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,900 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $851,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,304. The trade was a 29.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,673,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,550. This trade represents a 34.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,130 shares of company stock worth $2,726,412 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

