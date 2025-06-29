CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,148 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 39,469 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 749 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 228.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, Director Guy P. Sansone bought 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

NYSE CVS opened at $68.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

