David A. Duffield Sells 73,971 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 73,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.66, for a total value of $17,653,918.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,581,264.02. This trade represents a 41.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

WDAY stock opened at $237.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.98 and its 200-day moving average is $250.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a PE ratio of 131.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.24. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WDAY. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Workday from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Daiwa America raised Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 5.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Workday by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

