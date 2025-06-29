Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Position Reduced by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,656 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $638,050,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $298,327,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $185,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,136,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,496,859,000 after acquiring an additional 928,429 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,554 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $461,600,000 after purchasing an additional 658,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Williams Trading set a $190.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 120,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,835.05. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $139.77 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.69. The company has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.46%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

