DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.36, but opened at $12.86. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 87,653 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in DRDGOLD by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 502,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 66,857 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in DRDGOLD by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 891,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 375,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DRDGOLD by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

