EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Trading 9.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.70 and last traded at $27.95. Approximately 1,045,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,209,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.70.

EchoStar Trading Up 13.2%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -38.41 and a beta of 0.74.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.19. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EchoStar Corporation will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EchoStar

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 8,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 251.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in EchoStar by 44.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in EchoStar by 39.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

