Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Position Reduced by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 178.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter worth approximately $14,552,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 37.7% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 11.2% in the first quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.6%

Ecolab stock opened at $267.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $220.96 and a one year high of $273.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.23.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $251.75 per share, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,313.75. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

