Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.59, but opened at $19.96. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $19.83, with a volume of 509,272 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EGO shares. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 3.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $341.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.83 million. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Corporation will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,492,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,128,000 after acquiring an additional 391,776 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 22.7% in the first quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 8,774,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,029,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,984,000 after purchasing an additional 148,567 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,245,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,874,000 after purchasing an additional 155,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carrhae Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.7% during the first quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 6,689,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,514,000 after purchasing an additional 648,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

