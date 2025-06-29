Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Elevance Health by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $381.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $392.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.64. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $357.45 and a 12-month high of $567.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $48.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.26 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 26.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $478.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Argus set a $465.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $518.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

