Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Director Sells C$2,541,541.86 in Stock

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) Director Michael Bennett Medline sold 45,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.89, for a total value of C$2,541,541.86.

Michael Bennett Medline also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 20th, Michael Bennett Medline sold 44,508 shares of Empire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.19, for a total value of C$2,456,396.52.

TSE EMP.A opened at C$56.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51. Empire Company Limited has a 12 month low of C$34.43 and a 12 month high of C$56.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$51.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is 29.20%.

EMP.A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins upped their price target on Empire from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Empire from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Empire from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on Empire from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Empire from C$49.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.43.

Empire Co Ltd key businesses are food retailing, investments, and other operations. The food retailing division operates through Empire’s subsidiary Sobeys and represents nearly all of the company’s income. This segment owns, affiliates, or franchises more than 1,500 stores in 10 provinces, under retail banners including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Lawton’s Drug Stores, and multiple retail fuel locations.

