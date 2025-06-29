Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.92, but opened at $4.76. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 2,468,515 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXK shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial raised Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The mining company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.10 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corporation will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 133.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,093 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 747,556 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 527,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 326,508 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,455,127 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 289,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 11.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,622,735 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,279,000 after purchasing an additional 680,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

