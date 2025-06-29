Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires New Position in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,448 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 560 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,040 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1,184.9% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,043 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $126.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $105,544.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,377.76. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE LPX opened at $87.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.89. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $122.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.58.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.66 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

