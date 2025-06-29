Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,356 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,075,611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,598 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $719,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 9,090.9% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Christopher P. Calvert bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.13 per share, with a total value of $61,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,245. The trade was a 4.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.86 per share, with a total value of $204,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,890.16. This represents a 10.93% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,850 shares of company stock worth $601,103. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

Matador Resources Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE MTDR opened at $48.24 on Friday. Matador Resources Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

