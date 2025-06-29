Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 7,833.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 113.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRVA shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.77.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

PRVA opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 183.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.86. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

Insider Activity at Privia Health Group

In related news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 5,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $125,999.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,148.88. This represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $352,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,281 shares in the company, valued at $10,598,375.73. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,367 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

