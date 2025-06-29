Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $372,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,127.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.0%

VTWV stock opened at $138.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.59. The firm has a market cap of $769.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $113.94 and a 1-year high of $161.65.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

