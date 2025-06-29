Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 34,779 Shares of ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 67.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,779 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ING Group were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in ING Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ING Group by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in ING Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of ING Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 41,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ING. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ING Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of ING Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ING Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE ING opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. ING Group, N.V. has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $22.07.

ING Group (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). ING Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About ING Group

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

