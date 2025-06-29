Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 4,527 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 36,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of BATS ITM opened at $45.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.61. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.01.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.