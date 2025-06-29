EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,029 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $14,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 518.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $270.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.93.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $174.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.72. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.15 and a 1-year high of $269.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.39.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

