Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 327,098 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of Equity Residential worth $20,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 607.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 51.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EQR opened at $67.31 on Friday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $59.41 and a twelve month high of $78.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.80.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $760.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.6925 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 105.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $82.25 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.25.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

