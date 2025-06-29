Ernest C. Garcia III Sells 10,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $3,251,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,440 shares in the company, valued at $232,921,808.40. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $319.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.99. The firm has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 3.65. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $351.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a return on equity of 44.86% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 4.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 5.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Carvana by 1.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 3.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carvana from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Carvana from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.18.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

