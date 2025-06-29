Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stake Lessened by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,455 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.11% of Essex Property Trust worth $21,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 486.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESS. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $355.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $292.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.28.

ESS opened at $285.04 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.85 and a twelve month high of $317.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $464.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.03 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $2.57 dividend. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.37%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

