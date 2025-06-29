Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,180 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Eric T. Mckissack sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total transaction of $140,045.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,357 shares in the company, valued at $453,416.09. This represents a 23.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.26, for a total transaction of $67,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,647.26. This represents a 16.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of AGM stock opened at $198.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a one year low of $159.64 and a one year high of $217.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $96.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.33 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 18.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

