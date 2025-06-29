FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,486 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $229.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $194.30 and a 12 month high of $313.84.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Bank of America lowered their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on FedEx from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FDX

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.