Financial Comparison: Home Depot (NYSE:HD) & Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A)

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.9% of Home Depot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Haverty Furniture Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Home Depot shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Haverty Furniture Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Home Depot has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haverty Furniture Companies has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Depot $159.51 billion 2.30 $14.81 billion $14.74 24.99 Haverty Furniture Companies $722.90 million 0.45 $20.35 million $1.26 15.96

This table compares Home Depot and Haverty Furniture Companies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Home Depot has higher revenue and earnings than Haverty Furniture Companies. Haverty Furniture Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Depot, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Home Depot pays an annual dividend of $9.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Haverty Furniture Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Home Depot pays out 62.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Haverty Furniture Companies pays out 95.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Home Depot has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Home Depot and Haverty Furniture Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Depot 0 7 21 1 2.79 Haverty Furniture Companies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Home Depot presently has a consensus price target of $426.77, indicating a potential upside of 15.86%. Given Home Depot’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Home Depot is more favorable than Haverty Furniture Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Home Depot and Haverty Furniture Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Depot 8.98% 242.51% 15.45% Haverty Furniture Companies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Home Depot beats Haverty Furniture Companies on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows. In addition, it provides tool and equipment rental services. The company primarily serves homeowners; and professional renovators/remodelers, general contractors, maintenance professionals, handymen, property managers, and building service contractors, as well as specialty tradesmen, such as electricians, plumbers, and painters. It sells its products through websites, including homedepot.com; homedepot.ca and homedepot.com.mx; blinds.com, justblinds.com, and americanblinds.com for custom window coverings; thecompanystore.com, an online site for textiles and décor products; hdsupply.com for maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and related services; and The Home Depot stores. The Home Depot, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name. The company sells home furnishings through its retail stores, as well as through its Website. As of February 23, 2021, it operated 120 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. was founded in 1885 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

