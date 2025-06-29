First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,549 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 11,836 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 337,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,152,000 after acquiring an additional 35,881 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $835,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.02 per share, with a total value of $180,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 108,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,662.16. This trade represents a 4.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 6,399 shares of company stock valued at $227,646 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of FFIN opened at $36.14 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.79.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

About First Financial Bankshares

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.