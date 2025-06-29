Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai Sells 2,854,607 Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Stock

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai sold 2,854,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $32,713,796.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ NATR opened at $14.50 on Friday. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $18.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $267.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $113.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.39 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on NATR

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.