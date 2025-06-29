Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai Sells 2,854,607 Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Stock

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai sold 2,854,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $32,713,796.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Nature’s Sunshine Products Trading Up 1.6%
NASDAQ NATR opened at $14.50 on Friday. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $18.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $267.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.16.
Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $113.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.39 million.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.
View Our Latest Research Report on NATR
Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile
Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nature’s Sunshine Products
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Apple: The Mag 7’s Dead Money Stock or AI Cash Cow in the Making?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Value Alert: 3 High-Yield Stocks Trading at 52-Week Lows
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Nektar Jumps 157% on Drug Trial Data—Can It Go Even Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.