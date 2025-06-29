GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 3,667 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Roxbury Financial LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 306.1% during the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $124.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.71 and a 200 day moving average of $94.18. The firm has a market cap of $139.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $137.13.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.21.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,876,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,538,655.04. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,498,830. The trade was a 9.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,404 shares of company stock worth $8,509,167. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

