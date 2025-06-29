Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 132.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,186 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of Gen Digital worth $14,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in Gen Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gen Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Gen Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gen Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 52.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gen Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEN opened at $29.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Gen Digital Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $31.72. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.48 million. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GEN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gen Digital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gen Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Gen Digital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Insider Activity at Gen Digital

In related news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $910,138.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,573.60. This represents a 47.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Gen Digital Profile

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

