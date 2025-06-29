Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Position Increased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,795,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,053,650,000 after buying an additional 47,450 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Generac by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,123,000 after purchasing an additional 533,612 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Generac by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,042,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,684,000 after purchasing an additional 469,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Generac by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,961,000 after acquiring an additional 16,954 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNRC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.17.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $142.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.12. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.50 and a 12-month high of $195.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $942.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.78 million. Generac had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

