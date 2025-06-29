General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,286 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 34,578.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,244,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,011 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,582,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,780,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,265,813,000 after purchasing an additional 706,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in General Dynamics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,734,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,774,381,000 after purchasing an additional 463,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GD. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Argus set a $295.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.24.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $290.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.06. The firm has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.46. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $316.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $50,629,589.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,898,829.91. The trade was a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.