Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) & Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.2% of Global Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 64.2% of Global Industrial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Global Industrial and Eos Energy Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Industrial 0 0 0 0 0.00 Eos Energy Enterprises 0 4 2 0 2.33

Earnings and Valuation

Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.39%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than Global Industrial.

This table compares Global Industrial and Eos Energy Enterprises”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Industrial $1.32 billion 0.80 $61.00 million $1.58 17.34 Eos Energy Enterprises $15.61 million 64.30 -$685.87 million ($4.42) -1.00

Global Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises. Eos Energy Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Industrial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Global Industrial and Eos Energy Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Industrial 4.67% 21.85% 11.47% Eos Energy Enterprises -4,292.47% N/A -225.98%

Risk and Volatility

Global Industrial has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eos Energy Enterprises has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Industrial beats Eos Energy Enterprises on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials. The company offers industrial and MRO products under the Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, Interion, and Absocold trademarks. It serves businesses; state, local, and private educational organizations; and government entities through relationship marketers, e-commerce sites, signature campaigns, and catalogs. The company was formerly known as Systemax Inc. Global Industrial Company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Port Washington, New York.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility. Its flagship product is Gen 2.3 battery module. In addition, the company offers Z3 battery module that provides utilities, independent power producers, renewables developers, and C&I customers with an alternative to lithium-ion and lead-acid monopolar batteries for critical 3- to 12-hour discharge duration applications; battery management system, which provides a remote asset monitoring capability and service to track the performance and health of BESS and identify future system performance issues through predictive analytics; and project management and commissioning services, as well as long-term maintenance plans. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.