Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 10,215 Shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 1,021,500.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,215 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PXH. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 15,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3%

PXH opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $23.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.56.

About Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

