Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,610 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 126.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Copart by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1,567.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPRT. Argus downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $5,700,769.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.47. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.33 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Copart had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

